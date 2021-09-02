Mackenzie Shelton, M: 402-680-8213, sheltonomaha@gmail.com, www.omahakellerwilliams.com - Bring your tools! This fixer upper is ready for a new owner and new finishes. Large main level with full basement and plenty of storage throughout. The hot tub is being left with the home and the backyard is perfect for entertaining! Being sold ''as-is.''
4 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $82,000
