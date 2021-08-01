 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $89,500

4 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $89,500

4 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $89,500

Bring your tools! This fixer upper is ready for a new owner and new finishes. Large main level with full basement and plenty of storage throughout. The hot tub is being left with the home and the backyard is perfect for entertaining! Being sold ''as-is.''

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert