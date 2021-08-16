 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Treynor - $210,000

4 Bedroom Home in Treynor - $210,000

4 Bedroom Home in Treynor - $210,000

A true 4 bedroom home is hard to come by! This one has lots of charm, a beautiful shady yard, vinyl siding & a screened patio too. There are 2 bedrooms plus a bath on both floors and the basement has a big family/rec room to really spread out in. The kitchen has the perfect blue cabinets, granite counters, a snack bar, dining area plus a formal dining room with built-in hutch. The upstairs bedrooms have cute built-ins and dormer windows. This home had many updates from 2015-2020 that include Pex plumbing, high efficiency HVAC, 3/4 bath update, water heater, water softener & roof.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Hawkeyes' first break is a tough one
College

Hawkeyes' first break is a tough one

  • Updated

The Iowa football team's first break of the season is a tough one, the loss of a player who has the second-most returning starts on the offensive line, senior Kyler Schott.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert