4 Bedroom Home in Treynor - $210,000

A true 4 bedroom home is hard to come by! This one has lots of charm, a beautiful shady yard, vinyl siding & a screened patio too. There are 2 bedrooms plus a bath on both floors and the basement has a big family/rec room to really spread out in. The kitchen has the perfect blue cabinets, granite counters, a snack bar, dining area plus a formal dining room with built-in hutch. The upstairs bedrooms have cute built-ins and dormer windows. This home had many updates from 2015-2020 that include Pex plumbing, high efficiency HVAC, 3/4 bath update, water heater, water softener & roof.