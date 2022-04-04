Showings begin Friday April 8th @ 9AM. Stunning executive Ranch style acreage home just outside Treynor on a paved road. This 4BR, 4BA, 5 car garage will impress anyone. From the new white oak floors throughout the main floor, custom kitchen, completely new covered deck with LED lighted cable railings, the attached 22'x21' heated shop/man cave with access from the spacious 4 car garage, to the walk out basement are just a few of the outstanding features. Home offers reverse osmosis drinking water system, water softener, radon mitigation system, gas fireplace, detached 24' x 30' shed, and incredible views in all directions. This is a ''Must See'' home so schedule your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Treynor - $549,900
