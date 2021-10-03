 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Underwood - $329,000

4 Bedroom Home in Underwood - $329,000

4 Bedroom Home in Underwood - $329,000

True 4 bedroom with a 5th non-conforming bedroom in bsmt makes this ranch a great fit for a large family. Open floor plan keeps everyone included! New upgrades include flooring and carpet through out entire home. New in kitchen is the island, counter-tops,backsplash, stove and dishwasher. Recreation room adds more space for the included family HOT TUB! Updated countertops ,sinks and fixtures in main floor baths. Full basement offers family room , small kitchette area , bedrooms and 3rd bath. Laundry hookups on the main floor as well as in the basement. New privacy fence in large back yard. Great ranch home for the growing family!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert