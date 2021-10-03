4 Bedroom Home in Underwood - $329,000

True 4 bedroom with a 5th non-conforming bedroom in bsmt makes this ranch a great fit for a large family. Open floor plan keeps everyone included! New upgrades include flooring and carpet through out entire home. New in kitchen is the island, counter-tops,backsplash, stove and dishwasher. Recreation room adds more space for the included family HOT TUB! Updated countertops ,sinks and fixtures in main floor baths. Full basement offers family room , small kitchette area , bedrooms and 3rd bath. Laundry hookups on the main floor as well as in the basement. New privacy fence in large back yard. Great ranch home for the growing family!