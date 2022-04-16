**Showings will begin on Monday, 04/18 at 9am** This immaculate, beautiful gem is located in a family friendly neighborhood in a desirable community. In addition to the 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, you'll find a bonus office/hobby space/non-conforming 5th bedroom downstairs. Family rooms on both levels provide plenty of room to spread out or to entertain guests. Upgrades include granite countertops, board and batten millwork, tray ceilings, custom shutters & blinds, a built-in drop zone, and an adorable Dutch door that opens to a finished play area under the stairs! With over 2,500 finished sq. ft., there's just so much to love! Come and see--you'll easily picture yourself ''at home'' here, where you can walk or bike to school, local businesses, church, or the ice cream shop!
4 Bedroom Home in Underwood - $379,000
