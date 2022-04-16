 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Underwood - $379,000

4 Bedroom Home in Underwood - $379,000

**Showings will begin on Monday, 04/18 at 9am** This immaculate, beautiful gem is located in a family friendly neighborhood in a desirable community. In addition to the 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, you'll find a bonus office/hobby space/non-conforming 5th bedroom downstairs. Family rooms on both levels provide plenty of room to spread out or to entertain guests. Upgrades include granite countertops, board and batten millwork, tray ceilings, custom shutters & blinds, a built-in drop zone, and an adorable Dutch door that opens to a finished play area under the stairs! With over 2,500 finished sq. ft., there's just so much to love! Come and see--you'll easily picture yourself ''at home'' here, where you can walk or bike to school, local businesses, church, or the ice cream shop!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Authorities said a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He said officers who were just outside the club because of an earlier incident rushed inside just as 100-150 people streamed out of the bar and found the victims. The gunmen likely escaped as the crowd fled. The names of the victims were released. One of the people injured was in critical condition Sunday afternoon while the other injuries ranged from serious to minor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert