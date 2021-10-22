Contract Pending includes 48 hour first right of refusal. Just what you've been waiting for! This nearly 5,000 square foot immaculate custom home sits on just under 3 acres with all of the extras on hard surface roads! Soaring ceilings welcome you with an abundance of windows capturing the panoramic views. Solid surface counters in the open kitchen along with pantry and stainless steel appliances. Main floor features 1 bedroom or huge office space, bathroom, drop zone and laundry. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet and shower upstairs along with 2 spacious bedrooms. Fully finished generous sized family room with projector and barn doors to a perfect game or workout room.
4 Bedroom Home in Underwood - $725,000
