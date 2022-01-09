 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $130,000

5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $130,000

This 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home has lots of living space. The large and spacious living room opens to the roomy and bright eat in kitchen. The main floor has an unusually large primary bedroom with it's own primary bathroom and patio doors leading to the backyard. The main floor also boasts another generous sized bedroom, another full bathroom, main floor laundry and another large family room that leads to the backyard. The upstairs has 3 more bedrooms with a half bath. The basement is unfinished but has lots of room for storage. The backyard is small and fenced. Enjoy offstreet parking next to the house and more off street parking in the back off the alley.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pottawattamie County buys Mt. Crescent Ski Area

Pottawattamie County buys Mt. Crescent Ski Area

Updated with additional information. The ski area, which sits adjacent to the Hitchcock Nature Center, will continue to be managed by the Fleischers through the remainder of the current season. Korby Fleischer said they can see themselves continue managing it.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert