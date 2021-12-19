5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $149,000

This 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home has lots of living space. The large and spacious living room opens to the roomy and bright eat in kitchen. The main floor has an unusually large primary bedroom with it's own primary bathroom and patio doors leading to the backyard. The main floor also boasts another generous sized bedroom, another full bathroom, main floor laundry and another large family room that leads to the backyard. The upstairs has 3 more bedrooms with a half bath. The basement is unfinished but has lots of room for storage. The backyard is small and fenced. Enjoy offstreet parking next to the house and more off street parking in the back off the alley.