5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $235,000

  • Updated
Gail Hunter, M: 402-677-5441, gail.hunter@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Showings available April 9th and 10th from 12:00-4:00. Offers presented at 5:00 P.M. on April 11th. Owner reserves the right to accept offer at any time without further notice. The current owner has taken great care of this home for the last 53 years. Impeccably clean and ready for you to make it yours. The 4th and 5th bedrooms in the lower level are nonconforming however, there is a walkout entry. Spacious deck with shaded patio underneath. Well landscaped for your enjoyment. All measurements are approximate.

