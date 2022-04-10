 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $279,000

5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $279,000

Monte Wilson, M: 712-435-9347, montewilson@hotmail.com, https://www.kw.com - This large architectural diamond is situated on two downtown city lots that will accommodate another home, garage (plans attached), or maybe use the corner as a great business location! This classic style- house was built around the turn of the century, it's an iconic statement of the American West, and is becoming rare. The home has been almost completely refurbished. Featuring all the modern amenities one could expect, with new Granite Counter Tops, Carpet, Wood Flooring, Siding, Gutters, Paint, and so much more! There are two additional unfinished rooms on the 3rd floor, so this could be a 7-Bedroom house. All the appliances come with the property. * 15 x 15 space on corner lot is for Fire Hydrant & new neighborhood signage, lease involved, ask agent with any questions. Est. payment: $1,636/month

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert