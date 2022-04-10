5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $279,000

This large architectural diamond is situated on two downtown city lots that will accommodate another home, garage (plans attached), or maybe use the corner as a great business location! This classic style- house was built around the turn of the century, it's an iconic statement of the American West, and is becoming rare. The home has been almost completely refurbished. Featuring all the modern amenities one could expect, with new Granite Counter Tops, Carpet, Wood Flooring, Siding, Gutters, Paint, and so much more! There are two additional unfinished rooms on the 3rd floor, so this could be a 7-Bedroom house. All the appliances come with the property.* 15 x 15 space on corner lot is for Fire Hydrant & new neighborhood signage, lease involved, ask agent with any questions. Est. PMT $163