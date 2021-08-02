5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $339,000

Sami Peckham, M: 712-309-5959, sami.peckham@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Spacious and Beautifully Updated on a Quiet Culd-e-sac, this Home Has So Much to Offer. Step Into The Home To Be Greeted by an Inviting, Open Floor Plan with Gorgeous Wood Floors. The Large Living Room and Dining Room Are Perfect for Entertaining and You Will Love the Bright, Airy Kitchen with Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and Tall Cabinets. Plus, Just off the Dining Room is a Large Deck, with Views to Enjoy! Just One of the Five Large Bedrooms in the Home; The Master Bedroom Features a Luxurious Master Bathroom and Walk-In Closet. The Lower Level is Fully Finished with Bedrooms, Bathroom, TONS of Storage, and a Walkout. Relax & Entertain in the Large, Fenced Backyard. Only 5 Minutes From Schools, Restaurants, Shopping + More.