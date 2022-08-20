5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $419,000

STOP the Car you have to check this one out! This home welcomes you with an inviting front porch that opens up to a spacious main floor for the entire family to hang out. This kitchen is Perfect for entertaining and do not be fooled by the corner pantry, it's actually a huge walk-in pantry. The nice wood floors round out the main floor. Upstairs you have four bedrooms and two baths plus the laundry room talk about convenient. The finished basement is a Great hangout for the kids or company when they stop over. There is a fifth bedroom, another bathroom and loads of storage space. The large back deck overlooks the fenced backyard with a view of the Beautiful sunsets.