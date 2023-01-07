5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $435,000

Oh my gosh Becky, look at her BEDROOMS! They are so BIG and BRIGHT! And there are 5 of them! Yep, that's right! 5 bedrooms plus an office space means everyone in the family will have their own little oasis! The large fenced in backyard is perfect for FIDO too! Situated in Whispering Oaks and LC schools, this 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home was built in 2018 and has been loved and updated every day since! It's fresh open concept boasts a drop zone, enormous pantry, upstairs laundry, new wood floors and quality carpet through out. Come see it for yourself. You are going to love it!