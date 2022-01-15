Practically new construction without the wait! This open floor-plan ranch is sure to impress with solid surface countertops throughout, hidden walk-in pantry and fully finished basement -- complete with wet bar! Private primary bedroom features ensuite with dual sinks, walk-in shower and spacious closet! Two additional bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen (including all stainless steel appliances), dining room, and laundry all featured on the main floor. Lower level is perfect for entertaining with the generous sized family room, two additional bedrooms, bathroom, workout/flex room AND huge storage room. Convenient drop-zone lockers are found in the 3-car garage with additional shelving. Fully fenced yard located in Hills of Cedar Creek subdivision! Showings start Saturday 1/15 at 10:00 am.
5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $442,000
