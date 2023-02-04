MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. Splendid Pine Crest two-story ''Meadow IV'' plan with the farmhouse elevation. Gives you a great perspective of the finishes in a Meadow IV and all Pine Crest homes. Lets create your own Meadow IV today!
5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $519,040
Related to this story
Most Popular
Abraham Lincoln High School and Lewis Central High School hosted college signing events on Wednesday for National Signing Day.
"It's your hopes and dreams coming true, but it's your worst fears," Donna said. "Somebody is going to go home a loser, and neither one of the…
An FCS national champion with South Dakota State on Jan. 8, former Glenwood Ram Caleb Sanders is the epitome of a quiet, reserved leader who p…
Abraham Lincoln named Peter Kilburg their new head football coach in a press release on Sunday.
Matt Vermeersch, owner-operator of Mud Ridge Ranch in rural Council Bluffs with his wife, Jocelyn, placed second out of three finalists for th…