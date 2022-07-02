 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Daily Nonpareil is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Wahl Optical

5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $525,000

5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $525,000

This incredible 2 story is an opportunity to buy in Whispering Oaks without the wait! This 1+ yr old home is 3760 finished sf with all the bedrooms together on the 2nd floor plus a true 5th bedroom & 3/4 bath in a walkout basement. The colors & finishes are gorgeous . The yard is amazing & the neighborhood is perfect. The open floor plan has a flex room on the main level for an office, playroom or whatever you need. Natural light floods the main floor with big windows, solid surface counters, wood floors, a massive pantry and the gourmet kitchen upgrade & gas fireplace, The upper level is a giant master suite, 3 other generously sized bedrooms, a full bath & large laundry room. Plus deck, patio, open front porch, sprinkler & huge 3 car garage. Kitchen appliances, washer/dryer included

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert