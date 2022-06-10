5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $539,000

This incredible 2 story is an opportunity to buy in Whispering Oaks without the wait! This 1+ yr old home is 3760 finished sf with all the bedrooms together on the 2nd floor plus a true 5th bedroom & 3/4 bath in a walkout basement. The colors & finishes are gorgeous . The yard is amazing & the neighborhood is perfect. The open floor plan has a flex room on the main level for an office, playroom or whatever you need. Natural light floods the main floor with big windows, solid surface counters, wood floors, a massive pantry and the gourmet kitchen upgrade & gas fireplace, The upper level is a giant master suite, 3 other generously sized bedrooms, a full bath & large laundry room. Plus deck, patio, open front porch, sprinkler & huge 3 car garage. Kitchen appliances, washer/dryer included
