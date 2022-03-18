5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $599,000

Here is your chance at a 5 bedroom ranch home with over 3800 finished square feet sitting on 2 acres, hard surface road, Lewis Central School district and low county taxes. Main floor features an updated kitchen including new cabinets, quartz counters, backsplash, flooring and stainless steel appliances, 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths and a 20x24 addition with tile floors and vaulted ceilings. Walkout basement offers 2 additional bedrooms, 3/4 bath, large play room, oversized laundry room and an updated family room with a wood burning fireplace. This home sits on two beautiful acres, has brand new siding, new deck, a 2 car attached and 26x32 detached garage. Brand new septic system installed in 2021 and newer mechanicals. AMA Showings start Thursday March 17th.