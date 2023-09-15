ABSOLUTE STUNNER Escape to modern countryside living in this enchanting 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom estate sprawling across 2 acres. Meticulously revitalized with new plumbing, electrical, and a walkout basement. As you enter, be greeted by new hardwood floors guiding you through a thoughtfully designed layout. The adjacent living area features a cozy fireplace, seamlessly connected to the kitchen--a haven for culinary enthusiasts, boasting quartz countertops, gorgeous metallic accents, top-notch appliances, and endless charm. Each bedroom offers spacious closets. A portion of the land is farmed, securing extra income. There's abundant space for an outbuilding too. The lower level invites with 2 bedrooms, a walkout patio, quartz bar, and wine cellar, perfect for entertaining.