5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $645,000

Kelli Mickeliunas, M: 402-709-5126, kellimick@gmail.com, https://www.kellimickeliunas.betteragents.com - Contract Pending Contract pending, on the market for back up offers. Fall in love with this stunning luxury custom built walkout ranch situated on 10 acres. 3900 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. Amenities galore throughout this amazing home w/a flawless floorplan. 3/4” solid oak floors throughout the main. Triple pane, low-E glass windows throughout. Large living room w/ fireplace, built ins, raised cap ceiling & access to the open deck. Formal dining room w/ built in cabinets, raise cap ceiling with crown molding. Dual pane sliding glass door to a covered, screened in deck w/ cedar ceiling, fan & light overlooking gorgeous forest. Gourmet kitchen w/huge walk in pantry & new stainless steel appliances, finger print resistant!. Spacious main floor laundry room w/drop-zone off the garage. Huge primary bedroom w/ large bay windows, walk in closet w/ built in dresser & cabinets. Primary bath