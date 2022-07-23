 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $685,000

Industrial Modern home sitting on 2.98 acres. Some of the many features include Euro kitchen cabinets, walk in pantry with prep sink, steel staircase, solid wood flooring through out the main, designer blinds, 2 laundry areas, 2 furnaces and air conditioners, on demand hot water, and a walk out basement. Unique roof top entertainment area that totals 1020 sq ft and has a gas fire pit. Convenient location next to the Wabash Trace Nature Trail and only minutes to the metro. This is truly a one of a kind home!

