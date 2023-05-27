Industrial Modern home sitting on 2.98 acres. Features include Euro kitchen cabinets, walk in pantry with a prep sink, steel staircase, solid wood flooring throughout the main floor, designer blinds, 2 laundry areas, 2 furnaces and air conditioners, on demand hot water heater, and a walkout basement. Roof top entertainment area with a gas fire pit. Great location next to the Wabash Trace Nature Trail and only minutes to the metro!
5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $685,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is Council Bluffs’ first celebrity restaurant, and Fieri said he chose this location for multiple reasons, the main one being the people.
Locally, this applies to the Avoca area treatment plant customers.
Ivan Brammer, 61, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for abuse of a corpse and second degree theft.
After many years serving at both private and public schools in the area, Loren “Coach” Lintner will be retiring at the end of this year. We in…
State, city and county inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks. Se…