Industrial Modern home sitting on 2.98 acres. Features include Euro kitchen cabinets, walk in pantry with a prep sink, steel staircase, solid wood flooring throughout the main floor, designer blinds, 2 laundry areas, 2 furnaces and air conditioners, on demand hot water heater, and a walkout basement. Roof top entertainment area with a gas fire pit. Great location next to the Wabash Trace Nature Trail and only minutes to the metro!