 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $95,000

5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $95,000

5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $95,000

Kim Stephens, M: 402-203-9106, kim.stephens@kwelite.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Calling all investors! Great potential in this 1.5 story home! Plenty of storage and built-ins. Lots of square footage just waiting for your personal touch!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert