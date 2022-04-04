Located in Glenwood, Iowa's Hickory Ridge subdivison with excellent access to Highway 34 and I-29, this 5 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home is less than 20 miles from Offutt AFB and a quick commute to the Metro! Enjoy summers at the neighborhood pool (HOA/pool membership is optional for this property!), Glenwood school district bus pickup/dropoff, quick fiber internet service, over 1/4 acre fenced in yard, storage shed, and patio just outside of the walkout basement. Main floor laundry, updated kitchen, spacious master with private bathroom & walk-in closet, and finished basement. Built new in 2008. (Please note that all measurements are approximate).
5 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $359,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A southwest Iowa man left a late-night message on his parents’ answering machine telling them he’d won a $100,000 lottery prize.
A bridge that would allow for streetcar, pedestrian and bicycle traffic between downtown Omaha and Council Bluffs could spur major development in Council Bluffs.
Chuck Skokan is a friendly face known across many generations of Lewis Central staff and students.
Jeff Shudak of Council Bluffs, a local plumber and labor leader, will run for a seat on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.
A Council Bluffs man is dead after his vehicle was hit by a First Student school bus this morning.
IOWA CITY – When Iowa last tested a defensive lineman’s abilities to play center, things worked out.
A bridge that would allow for streetcar, pedestrian and bicycle traffic between downtown Omaha and Council Bluffs could spur major development in Council Bluffs.
Abraham Lincoln girls soccer held possession for the majority of the first half but for the first 36 minutes of the contest, the Lynx couldn’t…
The Pottawattamie City/County Bomb Disposal Unit responded to a call about a suspicious device at Planet Fitness on Thursday.
OK, all you rabbit fans out there: Don’t count out the Turtles!