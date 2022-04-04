5 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $359,000

Located in Glenwood, Iowa's Hickory Ridge subdivison with excellent access to Highway 34 and I-29, this 5 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home is less than 20 miles from Offutt AFB and a quick commute to the Metro! Enjoy summers at the neighborhood pool (HOA/pool membership is optional for this property!), Glenwood school district bus pickup/dropoff, quick fiber internet service, over 1/4 acre fenced in yard, storage shed, and patio just outside of the walkout basement. Main floor laundry, updated kitchen, spacious master with private bathroom & walk-in closet, and finished basement. Built new in 2008. (Please note that all measurements are approximate).