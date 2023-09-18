Discover 21984 Elderberry Rd, Glenwood, IA - A serene countryside retreat. Surrounded by lush landscapes, this charming property offers an inviting interior with ample natural light. The well-equipped kitchen is a delight for home chefs. Cozy bedrooms provide peaceful sanctuaries, and tastefully designed bathrooms add a touch of rustic charm. The spacious yard and scenic views offer an idyllic backdrop for outdoor activities. As a bonus, this home offers wheelchair accessibility with a lift that will take you to your spacious and open basement! Conveniently located near amenities, schools, and recreation, it's the perfect balance of tranquility and accessibility. Embrace the serenity of 21984 Elderberry Rd - your countryside oasis in Glenwood, IA.