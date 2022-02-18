 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $549,900

5 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $549,900

Showings start Saturday! Custom built ranch home with 5 beds, 3.5 baths and a large garage that fits five vehicles with a workshop area. This home has a 5 star energy efficiency rating that will help keep your utility costs low! Concrete siding, triple pane windows, 220 outlet on the back patio, LED lighting inside and outside the home, tankless water heater with softener system, sprinkler system, natural gas to the deck area, fiber optic internet, and invisible pet fence. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and two sinks! Quartz countertops and storage cabinets in bathrooms. The back deck and walk out patio area are perfect for entertaining. Stunning acreage land that backs to timber. Neighborhood pool and club use! Right off hwy 15 MINUTES away from Omaha!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: I was a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Here’s what happened

Commentary: I was a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Here’s what happened

Last spring, I was invited to appear on Joe Rogan’s show. My first reaction was surprise: Why me? I’m not a comedian (like Rogan), or a martial-arts fighter (ditto), or a celebrity who likes to push the envelope (Elon Musk, Jordan Peterson). I am just a nerdy college professor who writes books that very few people choose to read. (My mom says they’re very good.) But my latest book is about ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert