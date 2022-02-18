5 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $549,900

Showings start Saturday! Custom built ranch home with 5 beds, 3.5 baths and a large garage that fits five vehicles with a workshop area. This home has a 5 star energy efficiency rating that will help keep your utility costs low! Concrete siding, triple pane windows, 220 outlet on the back patio, LED lighting inside and outside the home, tankless water heater with softener system, sprinkler system, natural gas to the deck area, fiber optic internet, and invisible pet fence. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and two sinks! Quartz countertops and storage cabinets in bathrooms. The back deck and walk out patio area are perfect for entertaining. Stunning acreage land that backs to timber. Neighborhood pool and club use! Right off hwy 15 MINUTES away from Omaha!