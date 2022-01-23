This charming white house from yesteryear is the one we all notice when you stroll through Treynor. You won't believe how adorable this amazing home is until you see for yourself. It sits way back from the road on a large fenced lot with a white picket in front and privacy in the back. It is a true 5 bedroom with the primary bedroom on the main level. There is also a bath on each level. From the large open front porch to 3 season room on the back this home oozes with character! Wood floors, open banister, updated mechanicals and so so much more. The 22X30 garage was built in 2019 and has a side overhead door also. Don't miss your chance to own this quintessential piece of history in the quaint community of Treynor on 13 miles from the metro area.
5 Bedroom Home in Treynor - $298,900
