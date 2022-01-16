6 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $169,900

Stephen Leick, M: 402-990-4750, stephenleick@kw.com, https://www.LeickHomes.com - WOW! You won't want to miss this one! This magnificent ranch home boasts nearly 2,500 finished square feet, 6 bedrooms - 2 bedrooms on the main floor and 4 bedrooms in the basement (all with closets and 20”x30” windows), 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage, a second full kitchen in the basement, and is absolutely FRESH and ready for its new owner! This rare find showcases so many amazing features - an updated main floor kitchen, oversized 2 car garage with its own workshop, corner lot with fully fenced back/side yard, newer roof, back deck, and the list goes on! The sellers have truly made this house shine. Only a short 10 minute drive to Omaha's historic Old Market, downtown Omaha, TD Ameritrade baseball stadium, CHI Health event center and so many iconic Council Bluffs locations! All appliances including washer and dryer stay! Fall in love with this move-in ready gem! Set up your showing today!