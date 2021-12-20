WOW! You won't want to miss this one! This magnificent ranch home boasts nearly 2,500 finished square feet, 6 bedrooms - 2 bedrooms on the main floor and 4 bedrooms in the basement (all with closets and 20''x30'' windows), 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage, a second full kitchen in the basement, and is absolutely FRESH and ready for its new owner! This rare find showcases so many amazing features - an updated main floor kitchen, oversized 2 car garage with its own workshop, corner lot with fully fenced back/side yard, newer roof, back deck, and the list goes on! The sellers have truly made this house shine. Only a short 10 minute drive to Omaha's historic Old Market, downtown Omaha, TD Ameritrade baseball stadium, CHI Health event center and so many iconic Council Bluffs locations!
6 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $176,500
-
- Updated
