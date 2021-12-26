Stephen Leick, M: 402-990-4750, stephenleick@kw.com, https://www.LeickHomes.com - WOW! You won't want to miss this one! This magnificent ranch home boasts nearly 2,500 finished square feet, 6 bedrooms - 2 bedrooms on the main floor and 4 bedrooms in the basement (all with closets and 20”x30” windows), 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage, a second full kitchen in the basement, and is absolutely FRESH and ready for its new owner! This rare find showcases so many amazing features - an updated main floor kitchen, oversized 2 car garage with its own workshop, corner lot with fully fenced back/side yard, newer roof, back deck, and the list goes on! The sellers have truly made this house shine. Only a short 10 minute drive to Omaha's historic Old Market, downtown Omaha, TD Ameritrade baseball stadium, CHI Health event center and so many iconic Council Bluffs locations! All appliances including washer and dryer stay! Fall in love with this move-in ready gem! Set up your showing today!
6 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $176,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Council Bluffs man has won a $300,000 lottery prize.
A Council Bluffs businessman found guilty of sex trafficking and drug charges has been sentenced in federal court.
The boy's mother and stepfather signed a safety plan that said they would not allow him to be alone and unsupervised with his siblings. "The system failed," the Douglas County attorney said.
Plans for a Hy-Vee grocery store in Gretna are underway.
The state board that provides oversight of physicians has received 17 complaints about doctors in Iowa spreading false or misleading informati…
"The sentence issued by Judge Doyle sends a strong message that those who traffic children for sex will pay a substantial penalty for their acts," Attorney General Doug Peterson said.
A man called 911 to report that he was possessed and that his mother was controlling his mind. When two police officers arrived at the home, they found the mother outside screaming for help, saying her son was cutting his throat.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY (AP) — Two teens died and three more were seriously hurt when the SUV they were riding in rolled three times.
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with won-loss record at right:
Underwood girls basketball used a hot first quarter to win its seventh game of the season in a 70-30 win Monday night at Missouri Valley.