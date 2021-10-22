Heath Haner, M: 712-396-9097, heath.haner@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Here's your chance to move right in to a Whispering Oaks home in Lewis Central School District. This 0-entry ranch has an open concept with tons of space. Kitchen features a walk-in pantry, custom cabinets, and granite counter tops. Convenient mud room off the garage with access to the main floor laundry room. Master bedroom has a large master bathroom with walk-in closet, which connects to the main floor laundry. Finished basement includes 3 bedrooms, family room and a wet bar! All this with a private, wooded back yard view. Showings start Friday, October 22nd!
6 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $539,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Vietnam veteran will be honored as the grand marshal for this year’s Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade.
- Updated
Bernadette Morris of Council Bluffs scratched off a $30,000 lottery prize after buying a Bonus Crossword scratch off ticket.
- Updated
An Iowa nursing home recently hit with more than $300,000 in fines has been added to Medicare’s list of the nation’s worst care facilities.
The City of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation has teamed up with the Council Bluffs Area Pickleball Club to offer the city’s first picklebal…
“Our staff are just burning the candle at both ends and taking care of each other. We would like to honor the need for mental health for staff and students so we were asking for the 22nd and 23rd” of November off.
Stacey Tams has been the senior director at Methodist Physicians Clinic for the past 15 years.
- Updated
Four of the five candidates for the Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education responded to a series of questions during a pu…
Tammy Johnson has worked at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for 39 years and has been in the Breast Health Center as a breast health navig…
- Updated
St. Albert football knew that Friday’s game at AHSTW would be the last time they’d take the field together as a team.
-
- 8 min to read
Idaho bowhunter Raymond Jones went missing on his son's 12th birthday, Sept. 7, 1968. Fifty-three years later, Jones' body was found by another bowhunter, solving a mystery that had long haunted his relatives, including his only son.