AFIMSC announces 2022 I-WEPTAC topics, seeks working group volunteers

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas (AFNS) -- The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center has announced topics and chairs for the 2022 Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference.

With a theme of “Adaptive Operations through Expeditionary Combat Support,” I-WEPTAC 2022 topics and Mission Area Working Group chairs are:

Transition the Agile Combat Support Deployment Model from the Air and Space Expeditionary Force to Air Force Force Generation, chaired by Capt. Randi Brown, Expeditionary Engineering Branch Chief, Air Combat Command Headquarters, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

Enterprise-as-a-Service and Base Operation Support Broken Glass for Expeditionary and Base Operation Support Communications, chaired by Donald Lewis, Cyberspace Systems Support Branch Chief, AFIMSC, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

Operationalize Blue Small Unmanned Aerial Systems for Installation and Mission Support, chaired by Capt. Kristin Ober, Operations Branch Chief, AFIMSC Detachment 4, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

Passive Defense for Adaptive Operations, chaired by Maj. Kendall Benton, Policy Branch Action Officer, Headquarters Air Force Security Forces Directorate, the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia.

MAWG chairs, who were selected from 33 nominations submitted from across the Department of the Air Force, represent the diversity of installation and mission support Airmen and Guardians.

“Selections were based on relevant experience and their commanders’ acknowledgement of their exceptional leadership qualities,” said Col. Lance Clark, director of AFIMSC’s Expeditionary Support and Innovation Directorate.

AFIMSC assigned mentors to guide the working groups as they develop solutions for the topics. Mentors include retired Maj. Gen. Theresa Carter, former AFIMSC commander; retired Gen. Frank Gorenc, former commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe; and retired Maj. Gen. Timothy M. Zadalis, former U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa vice commander.

“We are lucky to have such great support from these senior leaders,” Ober said. “The encouragement and expectation to reach out to the highest ranks in the Air Force underscore how vital it is that we get these answers right and it speaks to AFIMSC's commitment to get the most out of I-WEPTAC.”

With the MAWG leadership now in place, the chairs will be looking for Airmen and Guardians to build out their teams over the next few months. They welcome nominations for Airmen, Guardians and government civilians who want to participate in this year’s I-WEPTAC.

“As we’re selecting our teams, my focus is going to be on people who understand the current system, but are excited about change, because what we’re going to propose hasn’t been done before by the Air and Space Forces and can affect the entire enterprise,” Brown said. “So we’re looking for people who are ready to get after these solutions.”

The target team members are lieutenants through majors, GS-11 through GS-13, and technical sergeants through senior master sergeants, who are actively working in or have recent experience with the associated topic.

I-WEPTAC is an annual event that examines fundamental installation and mission support challenges to identify deficiencies, shortfalls and developmental gaps that limit the Air Force's and Space Force’s ability to execute and operate efficiently. MAWGs develop executable courses of action for their topics and recommend solutions to senior leaders during their final out-briefs. MAWGs will present out-briefs virtually April 4-7.

For more information, visit the I-WEPTAC website.