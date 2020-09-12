Carstens Farm potato harvest postponed due to rain

Carstens Farm, 32409 380th St. in Shelby, earlier this year postponed its annual Carstens Farm Days until 2021.

However, the potato harvest and digging will go on, but due to recent rainfall, it has been postponed to Sept. 19, according to a release. Farm gates will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“With the 2-plus inches of rain in the past four days, there is no way we can get tractors out in the fields,” Carstens farm volunteer Terry Torneten said.

Torneten said with that the months with very little rain had slowed down any work that was done in fields and changed the timeline of harvest season.

“Those who attend Carstens Farm Days know that the soil on the farm grows a large crop of flavorful potatoes each year,” the release said.

The event will work as it has in past years, with potatoes on the ground as well as on a trailer.

Carstens Board of Directors President Mel Hursey said in the release that the rain has been good to get but it is too muddy in the potato patch now.

To help with the maintenance of the farm, the board of directors asks for people who gather potatoes to make a donation.

“We’ve got a bumper crop of potatoes,” Hursey said in the release. “We’ll welcome folks to come out, keep a safe social distance and gather a supply of good spuds.”

Torneten said it’s a great year for potatoes since it has mostly been dry.

The farm relies on volunteers for help with harvesting, demonstrations, food stands and more. To volunteer, contact Hursey at 712-544-2341.