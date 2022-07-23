 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fun at the Pottawattamie County Fair

PHOTOS: Fun at the Pottawattamie County Fair

072322-cbn-news-east-fair-p18

Dixie, a boer goat raised by Hailey Geraghty, 9, with the Botna Valley Achievers 4-H Club, gets some sun while waiting for the fair queen coronation ceremony during the Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The county fair action continues today with calf and beef shows in the morning, followed by the stuffed animal pet show and beef costume show. The WIMRA mud bogs competition will take place in the arena at 5 p.m. Sunday will feature the swine show, Pottawattamie County Fair Idol contest and premium auction entries. The truck and tractor pull takes place in the arena at 2 p.m. The fair closes Monday with the premium auction.
072322-cbn-news-east-fair-p17

Hannah Cody, right, 7, is presented a sash by 2021 Pottawattamie County Fair Queen Alexis Meek, left, after being named fair princess during the Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
072322-cbn-news-east-fair-p16

Brooks Wageman, center, 3, is presented a sash by 2021 Pottawattamie County Fair Queen Alexis Meek after being named fair prince during the Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
072322-cbn-news-east-fair-p15

Pottawattamie County Fair Prince Brooks Wageman, center, 3, and Princess Hannah Cody, at right, 7, pose for a photo with the princess and prince candidates, as well as the 2022 Queen Rebecca Cody, right, during the Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
072322-cbn-news-east-fair-p14

The 2022 Pottawattamie County Fair queen and junior queen candidates join 2021 Queen Alexis Meek onstage at thr fairgrounds in Avoca on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
072322-cbn-news-east-fair-p13

Last year's Pottawattamie County Fair Queen Alexis Meek addresses the audience during the Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
072322-cbn-news-east-fair-p12

Last year's Pottawattamie County Fair Queen Alexis Meek, left, hugs her dad and fair board member Steve Meek before addressing the audience during the Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
072322-cbn-news-east-fair-p11

A young girl checks out chickens raised by Berkli Poland during the Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
072322-cbn-news-east-fair-p10

Two young girls check out chickens raised by Berkli and Hadili Poland during the Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
072322-cbn-news-east-fair-p9

Two boys engage in a competitive game of Gagaball during the Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
072322-cbn-news-east-fair-p8

Kinley Krohn, 8, with the Botna Valley Achievers 4-H Club, top center, pets a rabbit raised by Lily Jones during the Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
072322-cbn-news-east-fair-p7

The queen and junior queen candidates pose for photos onstage during the Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca on Thursday, July 21, 2022. From left, Junior Queen runner-up Brookly Buck, Junior Queen Holly Hering, Queen runner-up Lily Scott and Queen Rebecca Cody.
072322-cbn-news-east-fair-p6

BOTTOM RIGHT: Sadie Krohn, 8, with the Botna Valley Achievers 4-H Club holds a rabbit raised by Lily Jones during the Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
072322-cbn-news-east-fair-p5

TOP RIGHT: From left, Carson and Creighton Sowers, twin brothers from Oakland now living in Tuscon, Ariz., both 3, and Avoca’s Trevor Madden and Hudson Harder, both 9, play on some livestock-themed hay bales during the Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
072322-cbn-news-east-fair-p4

Dixie, a boer goat raised by Hailey Geraghty, left of center, 9, with the Botna Valley Achievers 4-H Club, is admired by Elayna Hansen, left, 9, and Malia Martin, right, 1, while waiting for the fair queen coronation ceremony during the Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
072322-cbn-news-east-fair-p3

Rebecca Cody, right, is presented a sash by 2021 Pottawattamie County Fair Queen Alexis Meek, left, after being named fair queen during the Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
072322-cbn-news-east-fair-p2

From right, Pottawattamie County Fair Queen Rebecca Cody, Princess Hannah Cody and Junior Queen Holly Hering pose for photos after the coronation ceremony during the Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
072322-cbn-news-east-fair-p1

ABOVE: Alexis Meek, right, the 2021 Pottawattamie County Fair Queen, places a tiara upon the head of 2022 Queen Rebecca Cody, left, following the coronation ceremony during the Pottawattamie County Fair in Avoca on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
