Eli Summy, 4, center, snacks on a hamburger with his family as community members have lunch during the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee’s annual Celebrate CB cookout at Bayliss Park on Friday, May 12, 2023. Guests enjoyed the usual burgers and steak sandwiches during the calm, comfortable afternoon, and all money raised will go toward scholarships for local students looking to study agriculture in college.