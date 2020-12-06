Waiting for rain: How much is optimal?

Farmers are often depicted praying for rain, but at some point they may do the opposite when rains cause ponding in fields.

Finding the right balance of multiple variables is the key for a robust crop. Most agronomists will stress the balance can vary widely based on location. Fields near rivers or low-lying areas will be more prone to flooding, while soil composition can change drastically by taking a 30 minute drive down the highway.

Anthony Ohmes, an Extension agronomy specialist with the University of Missouri, said the three most important things for a corn crop are weather, nitrogen and hybrid selection.

For moisture, he said the desired range falls between 25-35 inches for a growing season, but the rain doesn’t always fall at the optimal times.

“Weather is always the wild card,” Ohmes said. “Early season can be too wet or too cold or both, which can delay planting and/or cause N loss. Midseason can be too hot or too dry or both which causes stress. Corn water needs depend on evapotranspiration, which factors in weather, soil, stage of development.”