Waiting for rain: How much is optimal?

Farmers are often depicted praying for rain, but at some point they may do the opposite when rains cause ponding in fields.
Finding the right balance of multiple variables is the key for a robust crop. Most agronomists will stress the balance can vary widely based on location. Fields near rivers or low-lying areas will be more prone to flooding, while soil composition can change drastically by taking a 30 minute drive down the highway.
Anthony Ohmes, an Extension agronomy specialist with the University of Missouri, said the three most important things for a corn crop are weather, nitrogen and hybrid selection.
For moisture, he said the desired range falls between 25-35 inches for a growing season, but the rain doesn’t always fall at the optimal times.
“Weather is always the wild card,” Ohmes said. “Early season can be too wet or too cold or both, which can delay planting and/or cause N loss. Midseason can be too hot or too dry or both which causes stress. Corn water needs depend on evapotranspiration, which factors in weather, soil, stage of development.”
In the Illinois Agronomy Handbook from Illinois Extension, Steven E. Hollinger and James R. Angel said the timing and type of precipitation that occurs through a growing season are important. Frozen precipitation such as snow and ice are less effective than unfrozen, and if the soil temperature is low enough, may cause runoff during snow melts. They also wrote that lighter rains tend to be more favorable.
“Rain showers or storms that fall at rates greater than 0.5 inches an hour are less efficient than lighter showers because the water forms ponds on the surface and runs off the fields into ditches and rivers, carrying along precious topsoil,” they said.
They also noted the water requirements of Illinois crops may be exceeded on occasion, which may benefit yields but carry its own risks.
“The timing of rainfall while crops are growing is critical,” Hollinger and Angel said. “During seed germination and stand establishment, either too much or too little rain can influence yields.
“Too much rain, especially with cool temperatures, can result in seed diseases, causing poor stands, or can saturate the soil, causing poor soil aeration and poor germination and stands.”
Diagnosing a need for nitrogen can be difficult, according to Peter Scharf, an agronomist at the University of Missouri, who said rates for fields vary widely by location in large part due to the possibility of soil runoff. That makes it hard to find a one-size-fits-most approach.
Scharf said his major advice is to watch rainfall totals between May and June, as extreme amounts may cause significant nitrogen losses, particularly in poorly drained soils.
“I suggest that producers look at their fields, and when N stress is seen apply additional N,” Scharf said. “Rescue N applications are likely to be profitable until tasseling or later in fields with deficiency symptoms.”
