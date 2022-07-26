Weed control the focus of upcoming farmers' field day near Harlan

The Rosmann family, of Rosmann Family Farms, and Eric Madsen of Madsen Stock Farm, will host a Practical Farmers of Iowa field day in partnership with Farming for Public Health exploring weed control strategies in organic row crops on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 1-4 p.m., near Harlan (1222 Ironwood Road).

The event -- "Weed Control Strategies in Organic Corn and Soybeans With Buffalo Cultivators and Planters” -- is free to attend and will include lunch. RSVPs are appreciated for the meal by July 27. To sign up, visit the event page at practicalfarmers.org/field-days or call Debra Boekholder at 515-232-5661.

Rosmann Family Farms includes Ron Rosmann and Maria Vakulskas Rosmann; David Rosmann and Becky Tompkins-Rosmann; Daniel Rosmann and Ellen Walsh-Rosmann; and Mark Rosmann and Virginia Lehner-Rosmann.

Rosmann Family Farms is a multi-generational diversified crop and livestock operation on 700 acres of certified organic land. The farm consists of cattle, hogs, egg layers and a range of crops, including popcorn, soybeans, corn, small grains, hay and pasture, annual forages and cover crops. Maria operates the farm store, Farm Sweet Farm. Ellen and Daniel operate FarmTable Delivery and a restaurant, Milk & Honey in Harlan, featuring local foods.

Eric Madsen raises organic crops and livestock near Audubon with his parents, Vic and Cindy, and will join Ron during the field day to provide additional perspective on mechanical weed management.

During the field day, Ron and Eric will share their organic weed control experiences and cultivator know-how while showcasing their Buffalo equipment. Guests will learn how to improve cultivator settings and fine-tune a planter. They will also have a chance to a cultivator field demonstration and learn about cultivating oat stubble.

Cultivator specialist Dale Kumpf, of Global Equipment Company, will be on hand to speak and share his knowledge. Other speakers will include Iowa State University extension organic specialist Kathleen Delate, who will talk about weed control and crop rotations in organic systems, and Olga Reding of the Iowa Organic Association.

Though Buffalo equipment is featured, concepts and strategies discussed will be relevant to any high-residue cultivator. Full event details are available at practicalfarmers.org/weed-control-strategies-in-organic-corn-and-soybeans-with-buffalo-cultivators-and-planters.

This event is part of PFI’s 2022 field day season, which includes 41 events hosted by farmers located across the state, and beyond, on topics spanning the agricultural spectrum. Attendees can expect a welcoming atmosphere, a spirit of curiosity, a culture of mutual respect and farmers openly sharing their knowledge and experience.

The full roster of events -- along with additional information about PFI field day policies and logistics -- is available at practicalfarmers.org/field-days. For questions, contact the PFI office at info@practicalfarmers.org or 515-232-5661.

The field day is sponsored by Albert Lea Seed; Farm Power Implements; Iowa Farmers Union; Iowa Organic Association; Iowa State Organic Ag Program; OCIA International, Inc.; Organic Valley – Organic Prairie – CROPP Cooperative; Riverside Feeds, LLC; Sunrise Foods International; and The Scoular Company.