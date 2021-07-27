West Pottawattamie County 4-H Clubs 'busting at the seams' for Westfair

After a year of "show-and-go" competitions and no interaction with judges, 4-H and FFA clubs in west Pottawattamie County are ready to return to some semblance of Westfair normalcy.

Jenny Vincent, who oversees the 4-H program for the West Pottawattamie County Extension, she's excited and "a little overwhelmed" as turnout in the variety of 4-H and FFA categories is up.

"We’re busting at the seams this year," Vincent said. "We're up in enrollment, up in livestock, up in everything."

Vincent said there are 418 youngsters enrolled in 4-H, the most she's had in her 22 years on the job. There were a little more than 400 the previous two years.

West Pottawattamie gained two new 4-H clubs, bringing the total to 14, along with three recognized FFA chapters in the county. Vincent said a handful of youngsters will be showing through their FFA chapter.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, last year 4-H and FFA members stopped by the fair to show their animals, projects or static exhibits and then left. And there was no "conference judging" — the kids weren't able to interact with the judges, Vincent said.