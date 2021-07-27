West Pottawattamie County 4-H Clubs 'busting at the seams' for Westfair

After a year of "show-and-go" competitions and no interaction with judges, 4-H and FFA clubs in west Pottawattamie County are ready to return to some semblance of Westfair normalcy.
Jenny Vincent, who oversees the 4-H program for the West Pottawattamie County Extension, she's excited and "a little overwhelmed" as turnout in the variety of 4-H and FFA categories is up.
"We’re busting at the seams this year," Vincent said. "We're up in enrollment, up in livestock, up in everything."
Vincent said there are 418 youngsters enrolled in 4-H, the most she's had in her 22 years on the job. There were a little more than 400 the previous two years.
West Pottawattamie gained two new 4-H clubs, bringing the total to 14, along with three recognized FFA chapters in the county. Vincent said a handful of youngsters will be showing through their FFA chapter.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, last year 4-H and FFA members stopped by the fair to show their animals, projects or static exhibits and then left. And there was no "conference judging" — the kids weren't able to interact with the judges, Vincent said.
One of the bright spots to come out of the pandemic-affected year was the introduction of livestreams of the various presentations and livestock shows.
"That’s a pretty good takeaway from last year. So we’re doing that again for anyone that for whatever reason can’t make it," Vincent said, noting last year people tuned in from as far away as Florida.
The 4-H portion of Westfair 2021 got underway last week, with scholarship interviews and the annual apple pie auction and contest in Underwood.
On Sunday, there was photography judging and clothing and presentation judging, also in Underwood. The cat and small pet show was held Monday, while the horse show is today.
On Wednesday the fair kicks off in full at the Westfair grounds on Highway 6.
New this year, Vincent said, is the premier exhibitor judging category.
"The focus is on their project knowledge, as opposed to their animal," she said. "What do you know about your market beef project vs. being judged on the animal. It’s all on the exhibitor."
The category includes an interview with a judge along with two pages of support material — records — of the work involved.
Also new this year will be the extension stage in the fairgrounds' commercial building. Thursday through Sunday the area will host a variety of activities, including crafts for kids, master gardener presentations, "build a snack," a talk from the National Park Service and more.
"Folks will want to stop out and take a look," Vincent said.
Animal shows will run throughout the week through Sunday, followed by the livestock auction of 4-H champions on Monday.
As of July 21, Vincent said there are 230 beef entries, 68 sheep entries, 124 rabbit entries, 148 poultry entries and 80 market swine entries, along with 48 goat entries — "that’s a project area that’s exploded recently," Vincent said of goats.
Vincent said, "it’s nice to get back on the ground. So people can see them and look at (the animals and projects)."
"We're very excited," she said. "It’ll be nice to get back to a ‘normal’ fair situation."