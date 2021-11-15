Air Force releases alternate component fitness score charts

Airmen can schedule their assessment and sign up for their desired cardio option via myFitness, which will be available for scheduling starting on Dec. 10. While members can select their desired cardio option when scheduling their assessment, they will select their desired strength components at time of their assessment.

While the waist measurement is no longer a component of the fitness assessment, DoD Instruction 1308.3 still requires Airmen to be measured for and maintain a healthy body composition to ensure physical readiness. The Air Force Surgeon General, who has responsibility for overall Airmen health, has reviewed alternatives and determined waist-to-height ratio as the best available method for assessing body composition. AF/SG will be providing guidance on this program in the coming months.

In addition to the approved new options, the Air Force continues to test future alternatives. Key tenets for new options include ensuring the test is an equivalent measure of fitness, regardless of testing method, and ensuring approved alternatives can be available at every location so all Airmen have the same set of options. This currently limits options like swimming or biking where sufficient equipment is not available at all locations. Likewise, based on equipment requirements and the need for continued testing, the one-mile walk is not being incorporated as an option at this time. The two-kilometer walk will remain a fitness component for those who are not medically cleared to perform the two approved aerobic options.