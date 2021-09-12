Air Force Reservist thankful for training when responding to 9/11

“I told them to find people that were not injured and to order those individuals to help those that were injured in getting away from the area,” Shang said. “I said I would take the rear to ensure that everyone got out.”

The group started to put distance between themselves and Ground Zero. Before they could get very far there was more rumbling in the area. This time was from the second tower. It was time to seek shelter again.

The closest building belonged to a telecommunications company. They found that the floor-to-ceiling glass doors to the office were locked. Terrified employees inside stared back at them as they screamed from outside. In response to the staff not making a move to open the doors, Shang did something that he said he had never done before and never did since.

“I took my military ID out and slammed it against the glass,” Shang admitted. “I need to speak with your highest ranking person with authority to let us in.”

After getting approval from their higher ups, the employees rushed to open the door. Once inside, the doors were re-secured behind them.