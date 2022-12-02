All Care Health Center opens mobile unit at Thomas Jefferson High School

All Care Health Center’s new mobile medical clinic opened Tuesday at Thomas Jefferson High School.

The unit is scheduled to operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the school.

For now, the school community is still getting used to it, said Kerri Wede, development and marketing director at All Care.

“We have had patients, but it will be slow for a while as we educate families and market the program,” she said. “The openings make it a great opportunity for parents to get their kids in for annual well checks.”

Housed in a 40-foot Freightliner, the mobile clinic includes two exam rooms, a lab draw area and a reception area. It is staffed with a health care provider, medical assistant and patient access representative. All Care also has interpreters who can be called on, if needed.

The clinic offers mental health services on Tuesdays and primary health care Wednesdays through Fridays. It is open to all district students but is being based at Thomas Jefferson because of its central location, large population and adequate parking.

Students need to have an appointment and either a parent or a parent’s consent to use the clinic. However, school health personnel will be able to refer students to the clinic and schedule appointments for them.

All Care and the Council Bluffs Community School District started discussing having a mobile clinic based at a school in spring 2021, Wede said. The Council Bluffs School Board signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the health center on the arrangement on Nov. 8, 2022.

“We know the needs of the community are great, and we are trying to break any barriers there might be to health care,” Wede said in an earlier interview. “With so many blue-collar jobs, it’s hard for parents to take time off to take their children to the doctor.”

As a federally qualified health center, All Care can accept insurance, Medicaid or Medicare; base charges on a sliding fee schedule; or accept patients regardless of their ability to pay.