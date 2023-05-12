Ann M. Blackburn, age 98, of Council Bluffs, passed away, at her home, on May 10, 2023.

Ann was born July 24, 1924, in Council Bluffs, to the late Walter J. and Ellie C. (Hollinrake) Tierney. She graduated from St. Francis High School in 1942. Ann worked 45 years in the insurance field for E.R. McDonnell Insurance, Fangman Insurance Agency, T. Joe Smith Insurance and retired from Smith-Davis in 1989. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and St. Ann's Altar & Rosary Society.

In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Eileen Helms; and brothers-in-law, Joe Helms and Keith Murphy.

Ann is survived by her daughter, JoAnn (John) Weber, of Council Bluffs; granddaughters, Christy and Lisa; many greatgrandchildren; great-great grandchildren; sister, Helen Murphy, of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family, Monday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by Recitation of the Rosary at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1 Bluff St., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.