100th Birthday: George Flecky

George was born and grew up in Council Bluffs, and is the oldest of his 4 brothers, Gene, Don, Ernie and Jerry, with only the youngest, Jerry, remaining and living in Arizona. George graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, in Council Bluffs, was a carpenter by trade and began his career at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where he was employed constructing base housing when the base was bombed December 7, 1941. After awakening to the noise of bombs, all personnel were taken to the harbor where George was assigned putting out fires on the USS Pennsylvania. When he completed his year contract, he returned to the states and joined the U.S. Marines. He served in a Marine detachment on board the USS Charleston, in the Aleutian Islands, protecting U.S. territory from Japanese bombers and torpedoes.