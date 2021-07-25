 Skip to main content
100th Birthday: Helen Humbert Hackett
100th Birthday: Helen Humbert Hackett

Card shower for Helen Humbert Hackett’s 100th birthday, on July 29th. Helen’s address is: PO Box 92, Carson IA 51525.

