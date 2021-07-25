100th Birthday: Helen Humbert Hackett Jul 25, 2021 17 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Card shower for Helen Humbert Hackett’s 100th birthday, on July 29th. Helen’s address is: PO Box 92, Carson IA 51525. 0 comments Tags Helen Humbert Hackett Birthday Address Shower Carson Ia Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +2 Announcements 60th Anniversary: Gary and Beverly Hurley Jul 18, 2021 Help the Hurleys celebrate 60 years of marriage with a card shower. Announcements 60th Anniversary: Denny and Judy Harold Jun 27, 2021 Denny and Judy (Steiber) Harold will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on July 1, 1961. They will also be cel… Announcements 60th Anniversary: Jerry and Lois Nelson Jun 27, 2021 Jerry and Lois (Majerus) Nelson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 24th. Announcements 70th Anniversary: Joseph and Lucy Beraldi Jun 27, 2021 Joseph and Lucy Beraldi will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 30, 1951, at Holy Angels Church, in Oma…