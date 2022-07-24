 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
100th Birthday: Virgil Anderson

Virgil Anderson

Virgil Anderson will be celebrating his 100th birthday! He was born on August 4, 1922. Virgil is the son of Harry and Milda Anderson and was born and raised on the family farm and continued to farm his whole life. He attended Abraham Lincoln High school and later married Dorothy Leaders, from Minden, Iowa. They had four children, Don, Larry, Joyce and Jan. He is now married to June White Anderson. He has attended Salem United Methodist Church for 70 years!

Birthday greetings for Virgil can be sent to: 1318 Oran Drive, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.

