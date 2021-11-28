50th Anniversary - Greg and Rhonda Ross

Greg and Rhonda (Geise) Ross celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on November 26th with a private family dinner. They were married on November 26, 1971, at the Neola Presbyterian Church.

Greg had a 50 year career as a computer programmer in Omaha, Neb., and Rhonda was an elementary teacher in Underwood, Iowa.

They have three children: Jim (Nancy) Ross, Janet (Jason) Rosas and Kevin (Sara) Ross. The couple also has eight grandchildren: Jill, Justin, Josephine and Jonathan Rosas, Hudson, Axten, Carver and Hollis Ross.

If you would like to join in their celebration, you may send cards to: 22106 320th Street Minden, Iowa 51553.