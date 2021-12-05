 Skip to main content
50th Anniversary - Rich and Patty Klement
50th Anniversary - Rich and Patty Klement

Rich and Patty Klement

Rich and Patty Klement celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, December 4th, at the family-owned Spillway Grill & Bar, with their children, Jason (Heidi) Klement, Stephanie Klement, Brad Klement; grandchildren and extended family and close friends.

