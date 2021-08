Charles and Patti Lu (Dempster) Ford, of Council Bluffs, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, August 7th.

Chuck and Patti Lu were married August 7, 1971, at Epworth United Methodist Church, in Council Bluffs. They celebrated with their family, Angela (Chad) Sokolowski and Amanda (Willie) Miller and their five grandchildren!

Please help them celebrate by sending cards of celebration to their home in Council Bluffs.